(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
Overview
-- Spain-based information technology (IT) service provider Amadeus IT
Holding S.A. has improved its financial performance beyond our previous
expectations.
-- We anticipate the company will further gradually reduce debt leverage
over the next 12-24 months.
-- We are revising our outlook on Amadeus to positive from stable, and
affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that the company will likely
further improve its credit ratios and maintain a moderate financial policy.
Rating Action
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Amadeus IT Holding S.A. (Amadeus) to positive from stable. At the same time,
we affirmed our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on
the company. We also affirmed our 'BBB-' ratings on the EUR750 million senior
unsecured notes due June 15, 2016, issued by Amadeus Capital Markets S.A. and
on the EUR900 million term loan facilities due November 2015 issued by Amadeus
IT Group S.A.