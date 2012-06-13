(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 -

Overview

-- Spain-based information technology (IT) service provider Amadeus IT Holding S.A. has improved its financial performance beyond our previous expectations.

-- We anticipate the company will further gradually reduce debt leverage over the next 12-24 months.

-- We are revising our outlook on Amadeus to positive from stable, and affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that the company will likely further improve its credit ratios and maintain a moderate financial policy.

Rating Action

On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Amadeus IT Holding S.A. (Amadeus) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the company. We also affirmed our 'BBB-' ratings on the EUR750 million senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2016, issued by Amadeus Capital Markets S.A. and on the EUR900 million term loan facilities due November 2015 issued by Amadeus IT Group S.A.