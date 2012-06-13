June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based hotel group Whitbread Plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-term IDR has been upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's operating performance will continue to remain positive in FY13 (March) despite the subdued UK economic environment and intense pressure on average room rates and the group's operating margin.

"Whitbread's business profile performed well in the year to March and the past few months. Fitch expects Whitbread's credit metrics to remain steady as the group is investing a high level of capex to support its expansion plan," says Johnny Da Silva, Director in Fitch's Corporates team. "Fitch expects the UK hospitality sector to suffer in 2012 as a result of the downward trend of the UK's economic growth."

Whitbread performed well in 2011/12. Sales grew by 11.2%, driven by its strong brands, with an increase in underlying pre-tax profits of 11.3%.

The company is pursuing its organic revenues growth at its hotels division Premier Inn and at Costa. Therefore, Fitch expects Whitbread's capex to remain steady at about GBP300m in FY13 and as a result Whitbread's free cash flow generation is likely to be limited in FY13.

Under its Premier Inn brand, the group has nearly 48,725 rooms in its existing estate and a committed pipeline of 10,500 and aims to reach 65,000 rooms by 2016. In FY12, Costa's worldwide network grew by 18% and is well on the way towards its five year goal of doubling the size of Costa.

Fitch expects the company to continue to operate under its current financial discipline because of its high net pension deficit of GBP485m. Therefore, Whitbread should maintain a lease-and pension-adjusted leverage ratio of no more than 3.5x (3.4x in FY11) or below 3x excluding pension adjustment in order to maintain its 'BBB' rating. Fitch also notes that Whitbread's balance sheet benefits from its large freehold property estate which has a book value of GBP2.6bn as at FYE11.

Whitbread's liquidity is adequate with only bank debt and US private placement outstanding maturing from November 2016. At FYE12, ending March, the group had GBP377m of undrawn committed borrowing facilities available.

The group meets the agency's 'Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-financial Corporates' dated January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com for an 'F2' rating because of its long-term term debt maturity profile.

Approximately 81% of the group's operating profit before central costs is generated by its hotels and restaurants division while the remaining 19% is contributed by Costa Coffee. Premier Inn operates in the UK budget segment and benefits from a well-invested estate and from business customers trading down to less expensive hotels. The group's performance was resilient during the last recession.