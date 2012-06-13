(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASR Levensverzekering
N.V.'s and ASR Schadeverzekering N.V.'s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
at 'A-' and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also
affirmed the group's holding company, ASR Nederland N.V.'s, IDR at 'BBB' and its
subordinated debt at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDRs and IFS ratings are
Stable.
The affirmations reflect ASR's strong financial profile at end-2011 as reflected
in a favourable albeit lower net profit of EUR212m; an improved combined ratio
of 98.9%, from 100.3% in 2010; a robust solvency ratio at 230% (221% in 2010),
as a result of a better investment mix, and its solid positioning in the Dutch
insurance market. Offsetting factors include ASR's concentration in a
competitive and mature Dutch insurance market, particularly concerning the
individual life segment.
Fitch views favourably the company's successful divestment from
capital-intensive assets as evidenced by a decreasing exposure to real estate
through ASR's Dutch Prime Retail Fund where the company realised EUR80m capital
gains in 2011. Additionally, ASR's exposure to southern peripheral European
countries was limited to below 1% of total sovereign exposure at end-2011.
The Stable Outlook reflects the agency's expectations that ASR's credit profile
will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-24 months, supported by the
company's leading franchise in the Netherlands and several measures taken during
2010 and 2011 to improve its credit profile. These measures include stringent
cost controls, disciplined life underwriting, modified offers particularly
relating to unit-linked products and various risk mitigating measures relating
to its asset allocation.
ASR has been wholly owned by the Dutch government since October 2008. Fitch
views this ownership as neutral for the ratings due to the government's stated
intention to dispose its shareholding in ASR over time, although the agency
would expect the government to provide support if the need arose.
Key rating drivers for a potential upgrade in the medium term include ASR's
ability:
- To improve and maintain solid underwriting performance in both the life
business (as reflected in, for example, a positive new business margin) and the
non-life business (as reflected in a combined ratio below 100%) for a sustained
period
- To increase shareholders' funds through retained earnings
Key rating drivers for a downgrade include:
- Significant deterioration of the group's underwriting results, particularly if
the new business margin remained negative and the combined ratio were
persistently above 100%
- Solvency margin falling below 150% due to financial or technical losses
- Material deterioration of ASR's franchise in the Dutch insurance market
ASR is an established Dutch insurance group with life and property & casualty
business, as well as accident and health insurance activities. The group is one
of the top three largest insurers in the Netherlands, with around 12% market
share and EUR4.5bn gross written premiums in 2011.