(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
Summary analysis -- Kazakhtelecom (JSC) --------------------------- 13-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Aug-2005 BB/-- BB/--
07-Feb-2002 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on telecommunications operator Kazakhtelecom (JSC) is based on the
company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services assesses at 'bb-', and on Standard & Poor's view that there is a
"moderately high" likelihood that the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan
(BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAAA') would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support if the company were to encounter periods of
financial distress.