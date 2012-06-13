LUKoil's business profile is underpinned by its position as the second-largest vertically integrated oil company in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'), its large and profitable upstream operations, comfortable reserve life, and vertical integration into refining, which supports profitability because product exports in Russia are taxed lower than crude exports. The natural hedge that stems from taxation linked to the Urals price in Russia and the historical U.S. dollar-to-ruble exchange rate make LUKoil's profits more resilient than those of local peers.

On the negative side, LUKoil's production declined by 5.3% in 2011, owing to the maturity of its core Russian fields. Also, the Russian government depends significantly on tax revenues from the oil and gas sector. Therefore, like other Russian companies, LUKoil is subject to a very heavy tax burden and uncertainties about potential changes in the tax regime. Moreover, the company is exposed to the risks of operating in Russia, where institutions are weak, in our view. However, LUKoil's good record of managing country risk and its moderate international diversity partly mitigate these risks.

LUKoil's financial risk profile is supported by the company's very favorable debt metrics, both currently and in our credit scenario. LUKoil has announced a major increase in capital spending to stabilize and increase production, as well as to modernize its refineries. The company plans to stabilize core production in Russia, commission smaller new fields, and develop its international upstream, notably gas production in Uzbekistan and the large West Qurna II field in Iraq. Still, we forecast that LUKoil's credit metrics will remain solid, and free operating cash flow (FOCF) will be broadly neutral.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that in 2012-2013, LUKoil will focus on stabilizing production after a large decline in 2011. We expect LUKoil to significantly increase capital expenditures, as the company plans to improve recovery at its core mature fields in Russia, commission smaller new fields in Russia, and develop international upstream, notably gas production in Uzbekistan and a large West Qurna 2 field in Iraq. We expect production to stabilize around 2013, when new projects come on stream. In addition, we expect LUKoil to continue investing heavily in upgrading its refineries, to comply with Euro-4 and -5 standards before they become mandatory in Russia and to increase light product yield.

Under our standardized price scenario of Brent oil prices at $100 per barrel (bbl) for 2012, $90/bbl in 2013, and $80/bbl thereafter, we expect LUKoil's EBITDA to decline to about $13 billion in the long term, provided that the current tax regime doesn't change.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

LUKoil demonstrates comfortable credit metrics and modest leverage, in our view. In 12 months ended March 31, 2012, LUKoil reported adjusted debt to EBITDA at 0.4x and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt at 194%. FOCF was very solid at $6.5 billion. This enabled the company to reduce adjusted debt (adjusted for asset-retirement obligations, operating leases, and surplus cash greater than the about $1 billion that we consider to be tied to operations) from $12.1 billion at year-end 2010 to $8.6 billion on March 31, 2012.

In 2012-2013, we project that the company will substantially increase capital spending. The 2012 budget is about $15 billion, compared with $8.3 billion budgeted for 2011. In our view, this will strain FOCF. Under our standard price scenario, FOCF is likely to be somewhat positive in 2012, but decline to a negative or neutral level in subsequent years. This, together with the company's new policy to increase dividends, could gradually increase debt. Still, if and when the first stage of the West Qurna field is commissioned (scheduled for 2013), we expect investment recovery to be quite quick. Overall, we expect credit metrics to remain solid, with adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 1x in coming years.

Liquidity

We consider LUKoil's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria, and estimate its ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses to be greater than 1.2x over the next 12 months. We also view LUKoil's bank support and access to markets as comfortable, although these factors could fluctuate as for any emerging-market issuer.

On March 31, 2012, LUKoil had $4.4 billion of cash and short-term financial investments, of which we considered about $1 billion as tied to operations, and $1.3 billion of committed bank lines. Under our price scenario, we estimate annual cash from operations to be about $15 billion. LUKoil's debt maturities over the next 12 months are about $2.0 billion. We expect the company to increase dividends in line with its new dividend policy adopted in 2012 to above $2 billion. Capital expenditures are on the rise, but we believe LUKoil has some flexibility with them.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that we could upgrade LUKoil if the company manages to stabilize and potentially grow its production, invest capital efficiently--especially as we understand it plans to increase capital expenditures--and if it retains healthy credit metrics while avoiding excessively negative FOCF.

Despite the expected increase in capital expenditures and shareholder distributions, we think that, under our standard oil price scenario of Brent at $100 in 2012, LUKoil should be able to demonstrate an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt much greater than 1x, and higher than 50% under our long-term price assumption of Brent at $80. We expect the company to maintain some headroom under its financial policy, which sets the maximum ratio of reported debt to debt plus equity at 20%, and to be closer to historical levels of about 15%.

An upgrade would also likely require more certainty on energy tax policy in Russia, given the heavy interdependence between the government's budget and the oil companies' fundamental economics.

We could revise the outlook to stable if LUKoil fails to stabilize production, if we anticipate or see significantly negative FOCF, or if the oil pricing and tax environment for the Russian oil industry substantially deteriorates.

