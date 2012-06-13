(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 -

Overview

-- On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's published its methodology establishing the linkage of short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers through the use of its liquidity descriptors.

-- We continue to assess Italy-based telecoms provider Telecom Italia SpA (TI) as having "adequate" liquidity.

-- In accordance with our methodology, we are raising our short-term rating on TI to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term and issue ratings on TI.

-- The negative outlook continues to reflect the risk that the current adverse economic and sovereign environment in Italy could undermine TI's debt deleveraging efforts.

Rating Action

On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term corporate credit rating on Italy-based telecommunications provider Telecom Italia SpA (TI) to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. We affirmed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings. The outlook remains negative.

Rationale

Our raising of the short-term rating on TI follows the implementation of our recently published criteria establishing the linkage of short-term and long-term ratings for corporate through the use of our liquidity descriptors (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Under our criteria, the short-term corporate credit rating on an issuer with a long-term corporate credit rating of 'BBB' and "adequate" liquidity, such as TI, is 'A-2'. The negative outlook on the long-term rating on TI therefore no longer constrains the short-term rating.

The ratings on TI continue to reflect primarily Standard & Poor's view of the group's solid competitive position in the Italian fixed-line, broadband, and, to a lesser extent, mobile telecoms markets, from which it derives above-average profitability and a large chunk of its sizable operating cash flow (OCF; cash flow after working capital changes and before capital expenditures and dividend payments). TI also benefits from Italy's scarcity of competing fixed-line telecoms infrastructure, and has some exposure to faster growing markets, such as Brazil.