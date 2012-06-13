UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- MCNA Cable Holdings LLC ----------------------- 13-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Puerto Rico
Primary SIC: Cable and other
pay TV services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Oct-2007 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on MCNA Cable Holdings LLC reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile from debt to EBITDA of 7.3x for 2011. In addition, the company has a "weak" business risk profile, which incorporates its lagging video market penetration due both to high levels of off-air TV viewing and continued competition from satellite direct-to-home (DTH) TV companies; lack of geographic diversity; and competition from Claro. Claro is the wireline provider of telephony and data services currently, and, in the intermediate term may provide competing terrestrial cable TV, given its receipt of regulatory approval earlier this year to launch an Internet protocol (IP) TV product. Tempering factors include good revenue visibility from its subscription-based business model and growth potential from bundled advanced services provided over MCNA's upgraded cable plant.
