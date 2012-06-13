June 13 -

Summary analysis -- Dresser-Rand Group Inc. ----------------------- 13-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 261608

Mult. CUSIP6: 261610

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Apr-2008 BB/-- BB/--

13-Sep-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Houston-based Dresser-Rand Group Inc. (Dresser-Rand) reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk and "significant" financial risk profiles. This reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's exposure to the highly cyclical oil and gas production and processing industries, smaller scale relative to larger peers, and an aggressive financial policy over the past year. Also factored in our analysis is the company's strong aftermarket component of revenues and ability to generate meaningful free cash flow and strong liquidity.

We classify Dresser-Rand's financial risk as significant. As of March 31, 2012, Dresser-Rand had about $1.2 billion in total debt, including our standard adjustments for operating leases, post retirement obligations, accrued interest, and guarantees resulting in a last-12-month (LTM) debt to EBITDA of 3.0x. We expect the company's debt to EBITDA to decline to 2.4x by year-end 2012, absent any share repurchases and debt funded acquisitions. Based on our assumptions of 30% gross margins and revenue growth of 25%, we expect EBITDA to be approximately $450 million in 2012.

We view the company's business profile as fair. Dresser-Rand makes and services highly engineered turbo, reciprocating compression, and steam-turbine equipment. Its end markets are primarily oil and gas production; gas processing, storage, and transportation; petroleum refining; chemicals; and general industries. Although revenue contribution is fairly balanced between the new unit segment and aftermarket parts and services, the aftermarket segment generates the majority of Dresser-Rand's operating income. Improved industry conditions have led to an upturn in Dresser-Rand's backlog, increasing it by 28% year-over-year to about $2.7 billion as of March 31, 2012. Nevertheless, despite the improvement in industry conditions, we remain wary of the potential volatility of commodity prices given the fragile global economy. If hydrocarbon prices, especially crude oil, retreat for a prolonged period, projects in the current backlog could be cancelled or delayed. To help buffer this risk, Dresser-Rand generally stays cash flow neutral or positive during the execution of projects. The company's industry leading installed base of rotating equipment provides a recurring revenue stream for the more profitable aftermarket segment. We expect the scope of the aftermarket business, a source of more stable cash flow, to ease the effects of project delays and cuts in capital expenditure in Dresser-Rand's end markets.

Dresser-Rand's weak performance during the first quarter of 2012 reflects the seasonality of its business, as most new units are delivered toward the end of the year and aftermarket segment activities are typically much higher in the second-half of the year. We expect the EBITDA margin to improve 15% to 16% for 2012.

Liquidity

We view Dresser-Rand's liquidity as "strong". Our liquidity assessment also includes the following factors and expectations:

-- We expect the company to generate about $130 million of free cash flows in 2012 after capital expenditure of about $90 million.

-- We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 2x or greater in 2012.

-- As of March 31, 2012, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $123 million and availability of $233 million under its $700 million revolving credit facility.

-- As of March 31, 2012, Dresser-Rand was in compliance with its covenants under revolving credit facility. We expect the company to remain compliant in the near term.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Dresser-Rand will continue to generate free cash flow and use it to repay debt over the next 12 months. We expect adjusted debt leverage to fall below 2.5x during this time. We could lower the ratings if Dresser-Rand were to pursue other materially leveraging transactions such that debt to EBITDA exceeds 3.75x. We do not expect to upgrade the company in the next 12 months, and Dresser-Rand needs to maintain adjusted debt leverage below 2x for an extended period before we would consider a positive rating action.

