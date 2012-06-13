June 13 - The number of potential downgrades is at its highest figure since August 2010, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Total Rises On Concerns About Global Growth And Stress In Europe."

Potential downgrades are entities that have either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications across rating categories 'AAA' to 'B-'.

"As of May 31, 544 entities were most at risk of downgrades--up from 524 as of April 30," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Banks made up 15% of the potential downgrades, followed by utilities (9%) and media and entertainment (8%)."

In our view, 17 of the 21 sectors on the potential downgrades list show lower downgrade risk than they have historically. When we measured the gap between the current negative bias and the historical averages, we found that credit conditions in most sectors are not as negative as they have been historically.

The sovereign, bank, integrated oil and gas, and transportation sectors show the greatest downgrade risk relative to their average negative biases. Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.