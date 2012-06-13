June 13 - Fitch Ratings says that the announced merger
between Olympia Capital Management ('M2') and Kenmar Group addresses part of the
key challenges the agency has identified that Olympia is facing, notably
enlarging operations to optimise operating profitability, diversifying its
investor base and strengthening analytical research capabilities.
Restoring its financial standing remains one of the key challenges facing
Olympia, as Fitch highlighted in November 2011. In Fitch's view, the planned
integration with Kenmar would place the combined group in a better position to
ultimately achieve operating profitability thanks to a more critical and visible
combined size (USD3.3bn of assets at end-April 2012, with a target of 65 staff
in the integrated organisation), combined with potential cost synergies in the
organisational, investment and operational domains. The combined entity would
also benefit from a geographically-diversified investor base and a more
competitive product offering, notably through Kenmar's managed account platform
and segregated mandate capabilities.
Fitch will monitor how the integration of investment capabilities will reflect
on Olympia's historical disciplined processes for hedge fund selection,
portfolio construction and risk management. Fitch notes positively that research
capabilities would benefit from expanded resources with more senior analytical
profiles and a notable expertise in the CTA and global macro space.
Fitch identifies the main risks related to the integration process as including
a risk that the transaction does not follow through and the departure of key
staff. As such, the retention of key investment professionals will be a critical
success factor through the integration process. Fitch will continue to closely
monitor integration development and a full rating review will be completed in
H212.
On 23 April 2012, Olympia and Kenmar announced their intention to merge their
investment activities into a combined firm to be named Kenmar Olympia Group. The
merger has been approved by the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA) and is
still subject to the authorisation of the French regulator (AMF).
Wholly-owned by RPCHL since April 2011 and regulated by AMF, OCM has been
managing FoHF since 1989. At end-April 2012, OCM managed about USD2bn in assets,
around half of which 67% was in FoHFs, with a client base that was mostly
institutional and concentrated in Europe. It employed 37 people, primarily in
Paris, London and New York, of whom 12 were alternative investment
professionals. OCM's 'M2' asset manager rating excludes the Paris-based private
banking and life insurance activities.
RPCHL is the holding company of Richmond Park Partners LLP (RPP), an independent
merchant banking company founded in 2009. Domiciled in the UK, RPP is regulated
by the FSA.
Founded in 1983, Kenmar is an independent, privately held alternative
multi-management firm. The Kenmar Group is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York
with additional offices in Richmond, Virginia and Singapore. Today, The Kenmar
Group's team includes 45 experienced professionals.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Olympia Capital Management