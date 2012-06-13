(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
Summary analysis -- Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. --------------------- 13-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Canada
State/Province: Ontario
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 44882C
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Jun-2008 A/-- A/--
25-Jan-2005 A-/-- A-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
CAD200 mil 4.93% sr unsecd deb ser 2005-1 due
02/09/2015 A 03-Jun-2008
CAD50 mil 4.968% deb ser 2006-1 due
12/19/2036 A 03-Jun-2008
Rationale
The ratings on Ontario-based Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (HOHI) largely reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the credit profile of the company's key subsidiary, Hydro
Ottawa Ltd. (Hydro Ottawa), which generates more than 90% of HOHI's consolidated EBITDA. The
balance comes from Energy Ottawa Inc., which has unregulated generation assets. HOHI's excellent
business risk profile reflects our favorable assessment of the monopoly Hydro Ottawa has in its
low-risk, regulated electricity distribution business. Offsetting these strengths, in our view,
is the company's moderate exposure to higher-risk generation activities through subsidiary
Energy Ottawa. Hydro Ottawa serves almost 90% of the electricity customer base in the Canadian
capital. Total reported debt outstanding as of Jan. 31, 2012, was C$253 million.
On June 13, 2012, the company announced the signing of a purchase and sale agreement for
three operating hydro facilities (21 megawatts; there is a long-term power purchasing agreement
with a strong counterparty, Hydro-Quebec ) and a 38.3% interest in the Ring Dam from
Domtar Corp. for up to C$45 million. After the acquisition, we expect the company's
exposure to unregulated generation will increase to about 10% of cash flow from 6%. Given that
the low-risk, stable regulated electricity business will continue to support the majority of
HOHI's cash flow (about 90%) after the announced deal closes, we view it as credit-neutral. In
our opinion, cash flow from unregulated hydro generation is less predictable than that of the
regulated distribution business, mainly due to hydrology risk. Therefore, the company's
commitment on any further material investment in unregulated generation will likely pressure the
ratings.
HOHI is wholly owned by the City of Ottawa (AA+/Stable/--). After applying our enhanced
government-related entity methodology, we base our 'A' rating on the company's stand-alone
credit risk profile of 'a' and our opinion that there is a "low" likelihood that the city would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We view
the company's role of "limited importance" to Ottawa's government and the link between the
utility and its owner as "limited." For almost all city- and municipality-owned LDCs in Ontario
that we rate, we assigned a "low" likelihood of the shareholder's extraordinary support.