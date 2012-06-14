(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- KT Corp. ----------------------------------------------- 14-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Telephone
communications,
exc. radio
Mult. CUSIP6: 48268E
Mult. CUSIP6: 48268F
Mult. CUSIP6: 48268K
Mult. CUSIP6: 50063P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Nov-2010 A/-- A/--
17-Feb-2003 A-/-- A-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/24/2005: sr
unsecd A 26-Nov-2010
US$600 mil 5.875% global bnds due 06/24/2014 A 26-Nov-2010
US$100 mil 6.50% med-term nts due 09/07/2034 A 26-Nov-2010
US$400 mil 4.875% global bnds due 07/15/2015 A 26-Nov-2010
US$200 mil 5.875% Euro bnds due 05/03/2016 A 26-Nov-2010
US$35 bil 1.58% samurai bnds due 01/25/2013 A 12-Jan-2011
US$350 mil 3.875% nts due 01/20/2017 A 16-Jan-2012