(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 -
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised the outlook to negative from stable on its
'A' long-term corporate credit rating on Korean telecommunications services provider KT Corp. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings
on the company.
The outlook revision to negative reflects our expectation that a weak
operating environment in Korea's telecommunications industry will test KT
Corp.'s operating performance over the next one to two years.
"We believe KT Corp. will face intensifying competition, uncertain regulatory
conditions, and continuous declines in revenue in its fixed-line voice
business," said JunHong Park, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor's. "Also,
we believe free mobile VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services, such as
Kakao Talk's voice talk service, the most popular mobile messenger in Korea,
could potentially threaten KT Corp.'s wireless and fixed-line voice revenues."
Although rapid growth in KT Corp.'s Long Term Evolution (LTE) subscribers,
improving operating performances in its pay-TV business, and ongoing efforts
to reduce costs would mitigate these threats to some extent, we expect
difficult conditions in Korea's telecommunications industry to pressure KT
Corp.'s earnings and profitability.
We expect measures of KT Corp.'s credit quality to remain weaker than those
commensurate with the current ratings in the next six to twelve months.
However, we anticipate that the company will strive to reduce the reported
debt substantially over the next one to two years, mainly through
securitization of its handset receivables. KT Corp. began to dispose of its
handset receivables in April 2012 with the issue of asset-backed securities
(ABS) through a special purpose vehicle in order to alleviate a rising working
capital burden due to rapid growth in smartphone sales.
Standard & Poor's will apply our adjustments for securitization of trade
receivables, adding KT Corp.'s securitized handset receivables back to the
company's debt. Although, in our opinion, this securitization structure
contains very limited legal risk for KT Corp. and we believe strong underlying
asset quality underpins the securitization structure, KT Corp. requires
ongoing funding to support postpaid handset sales. At the same time, we
incorporate some additional latitude into our tolerances for financial metrics
for KT Corp. to reflect the high quality of its source of funds and
improvement in its funding diversity. We expect the ratio of KT Corp.'s debt
to EBITDA after adjustments for securitization of handset receivables to be
about 2.2x to 2.3x in the next one to two years.