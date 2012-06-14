(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

-- We expect weak operating conditions in the telecommunications industry in Korea to test KT Corp.'s operating performance over the next one to two years.

-- We expect measures of KT Corp.'s credit quality to remain weaker than those commensurate with the current ratings in the next six to 12 months.

-- We revise the outlook to negative from stable and affirm our 'A' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that KT Corp. faces intensifying competition, uncertain regulatory conditions, and continuous declines in revenue in its fixed-line voice business.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised the outlook to negative from stable on its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating on Korean telecommunications services provider KT Corp. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the company.

The outlook revision to negative reflects our expectation that a weak operating environment in Korea's telecommunications industry will test KT Corp.'s operating performance over the next one to two years.

"We believe KT Corp. will face intensifying competition, uncertain regulatory conditions, and continuous declines in revenue in its fixed-line voice business," said JunHong Park, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor's. "Also, we believe free mobile VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services, such as Kakao Talk's voice talk service, the most popular mobile messenger in Korea, could potentially threaten KT Corp.'s wireless and fixed-line voice revenues."

Although rapid growth in KT Corp.'s Long Term Evolution (LTE) subscribers, improving operating performances in its pay-TV business, and ongoing efforts to reduce costs would mitigate these threats to some extent, we expect difficult conditions in Korea's telecommunications industry to pressure KT Corp.'s earnings and profitability.

We expect measures of KT Corp.'s credit quality to remain weaker than those commensurate with the current ratings in the next six to twelve months. However, we anticipate that the company will strive to reduce the reported debt substantially over the next one to two years, mainly through securitization of its handset receivables. KT Corp. began to dispose of its handset receivables in April 2012 with the issue of asset-backed securities (ABS) through a special purpose vehicle in order to alleviate a rising working capital burden due to rapid growth in smartphone sales.

Standard & Poor's will apply our adjustments for securitization of trade receivables, adding KT Corp.'s securitized handset receivables back to the company's debt. Although, in our opinion, this securitization structure contains very limited legal risk for KT Corp. and we believe strong underlying asset quality underpins the securitization structure, KT Corp. requires ongoing funding to support postpaid handset sales. At the same time, we incorporate some additional latitude into our tolerances for financial metrics for KT Corp. to reflect the high quality of its source of funds and improvement in its funding diversity. We expect the ratio of KT Corp.'s debt to EBITDA after adjustments for securitization of handset receivables to be about 2.2x to 2.3x in the next one to two years.