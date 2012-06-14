(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. -------------------------- 14-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Cable and other
pay TV services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jun-2012 NR/-- NR/--
17-Jun-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================