(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Panin Sekuritas Tbk's (Panin Sekuritas) National Long-Term rating at 'A(idn)' with Stable Outlook. Its senior unsecured bonds issued in 2007 have also been affirmed at 'A(idn)'.

The ratings primarily reflect likely, albeit limited, support by Bank Pan Indonesia (Panin, 'BB'/Stable), in case of need. The limited support reflects Panin's 29% ownership of the bank. The ratings also consider Panin Sekuritas' strong capitalisation, low leverage and sound profitability relative to domestic peers. Downward rating pressure may result from a reduced propensity to support from Panin or unexpected material losses from trading securities or settlement risk.

Panin Sekuritas's main business is domestic retail brokerage and fund management. At end-Q112, the company accounted for 1.19% of the total trading value on Indonesian Stock Exchange, compared with 1.13% in 2011 and 1.11% in 2010. It was the fifth-largest fund manager in Indonesia with total assets under management of IDR9trn at end-2011.

Panin Sekuritas's profitability is subject to the volatile conditions of capital markets. Fitch expects the company to maintain satisfactory profits in 2012-2013, supported by its strong fund management performance and limited debt servicing expenses. Investment management and brokerage fees are the main profit drivers and represented 37.6% and 13.7% of total revenue, respectively at end-2011 (2010: 15.8% and 12.5%).

Panin Sekuritas was established in 1989 as a private securities company by the Panin Group, and was publicly listed in 2000. Other substantial shareholders are Patria Nusa Adamas, a private investment company, and Panin Bank, which own 30% and 29% of the brokerage respectively.