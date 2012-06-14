June 14 -

Overview

-- Turkish beverage group Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii completed its acquisition of SABMiller's Russian and Ukrainian businesses.

-- We have therefore revised our assessment of Anadolu Efes' business risk profile assessment to satisfactory from fair

-- We are raising our long-term ratings on the company to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Anadolu Efes will continue to generate free cash flow and keep adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2x.

Rating Action

On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term rating on Turkish beverage group Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects an improvement in Anadolu Efes' business risk profile following the completed take over of SABMiller's Russian and Ukrainian businesses. The deal involved the transfer of all of SABMiller's production facilities and brand portfolio in Russia and Ukraine to Anadolu Efes in exchange for a 24% stake in Anadolu Efes without recourse to debt financing.