(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the senior unsecured notes issued by Germany-based IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG (IKB) and guaranteed by the German government's Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin) at 'AAA'. SoFFin is a government entity established by the Federal Republic of Germany, which is directly liable for the obligations of the Fund.

The rating reflects the irrevocable, unconditional and unsubordinated guarantee from SoFFin, and thus ultimately from the Federal Republic of Germany, whose long-term IDR of 'AAA'/Stable was last affirmed on 20 September 2011. A downgrade of Germany's sovereign rating would automatically trigger a similar downgrade of the SoFFin-guaranteed notes.

The rating of the SoFFin-guaranteed notes is independent from the creditworthiness of IKB, which Fitch does not rate. The rating of the notes is also independent from IKB's obligation to satisfy its payment obligations under the notes.

Following early repayments, the current outstanding volume of the rated notes amounts to EUR4.25bn and consists of the following issues:

- EUR2bn due 10 September 2012 (ISIN: DE000A0SMN60)

- EUR750m due 1 February 2013 (DE000A0SMPB1)

- EUR1.5bn due 2 February 2015 (DE000A0SMPA3)

The issue maturing in 2012 has been placed on the market while the bank has retained the notes maturing in 2013 and 2015 as collateral for repo transactions.