June 14 - The U.S. food sector is seeing widening credit default swap (CDS) performance, with CDS on two of its bigger names moving out considerably, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on Kroger Company (reporting this morning) have widened 88% over the past quarter and 15% over the past week alone. This movement vastly lags the overall North American retail sector (30% wider over the quarter). 'The cost of credit protection on Kroger's debt is now at its highest level since November 2008,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. Meanwhile, CDS liquidity for Kroger has increased, moving up nine rankings to trade in the fifth regional percentile.

CDS underperformance is also evident for Smithfield Foods (also reporting today), with spreads moving out 21%. 'Smithfield's widening CDS may be driven by a negative trend in pork prices,' said Allmendinger. Credit protection on Smithfield is on more stable footing, however, and is still consistent with 'BB-' levels. Another sign of increased market certainty is Smithfield's CDS liquidity, down nine rankings to trade in the 24th regional percentile.

