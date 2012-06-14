(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 - While Brazilian airports and airlines have benefited
from extraordinary passenger volume growth, they now face challenges related to
their ability to manage traffic growth rates in a sustainable and economic
manner, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
From 2007 to 2011, the number of passengers served by Brazilian airports surged
by approximately 75%. The speed of passenger growth in Brazilian airports
continues to outperform global peers.
In comparison to other regions globally, the Brazilian domestic market is the
fourth largest in terms of passengers transported.
Airline growth resulting from the growing Brazilian economy coupled with a
rising middle class has created solid traffic growth rates. Passengers
transported in the domestic and international segments grew approximately 61%
and 31%, respectively, during the last three years.
Government actions - most notably tax provisions reducing income tax on project
bonds and the use of public private partnerships to build three new terminals -
should spur development to support increased demand. However, with the 2014
World Cup and the 2016 Olympics, there is limited margin for error.
Fitch expects overall credit quality for the Brazilian Airline sector to
deteriorate in 2012, driven by the imbalance between revenue generation relative
to costs. Domestic airlines remain unable to improve yields and maintain margins
due to cost escalations.
Credit profiles of airport infrastructure debt will depend largely on the
resilience of passenger volume, carrier diversity and regulatory framework
transparency.
The full report, titled 'Higher Altitude for Brazilian Airports & Airlines', is
available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.