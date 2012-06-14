(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Province of Florence's (Florence) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring the Outlook on Italy ('A-'/Negative). The rating action affects about EUR115m of debt outstanding at end-2011, as well as future borrowings.

Florence's ratings reflect its solid budgetary performance, declining debt burden and high tax leeway which cushion its budget against additional national fiscal adjustments. Florence's ratings are currently capped by those of the Italian Republic. Outlooks may be revised to Stable if the easing of macroeconomic conditions leads to a revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable, provided that Florence's operating margins remain above 8%. Conversely, negative rating action could be triggered by an unexpected fall in the operating margin translating into debt service coverage (operating balance/debt service) below 1x, or by a sovereign downgrade.

Florence's car-related taxes continued to show resilience to the car market downturn in 2011. Its growth (+6%) contributed to increase the operating margin to 15% (EUR27m), from the 13% averaged in 2008-2010. However, under Fitch's scenario, the margin will decline to 12% in 2012-2014. This is due to both the state's decision to replace the electricity tax surcharge (EUR13m) with subsidies of EUR8m and Florence's resolution to ease fiscal pressure on car rental companies to tackle relocation in other provinces. However, debt service coverage should comfortably remain at around 1.4x.

Florence has high fiscal leeway- equivalent to about 10% of its revenue - almost entirely concentrated on car insurance tax (up to EUR20m). This supports the provincial credit profile as it offers rooms to absorb external shock, such as an additional contraction in resources from the upper tier of government not offset by growth in the provincial tax base. Fitch expects revenue to stabilise at around EUR180m as the expected GDP decline of 1% in 2012 should be recovered in 2013-2014 due to growing exports (25% of GDP) fuelling yearly GDP growth of 0.5%.

The satisfactory condition of the infrastructural network should allow Florence to tailor its investments to capital contributions. Fitch expects investments to decline to EUR30m per year in 2012-2014, from EUR40m in 2008-2011 as the province focuses on non-deferrable maintenance of schools and roads. Under Fitch's base case scenario, non-debt resources will cover 70% of EUR100m cumulative investments in 2012-2014.

Florence's 100% fixed-rate debt reduced to EUR115m in 2011, from EUR160m in 2009, due to zero borrowings and budgetary surpluses, which will support early debt redemptions also in 2012. Although the administration's plan is to reduce debt to below EUR50m by 2014, Fitch expects it to stabilise at EUR85m as a possible relaxation of stability pact rules to help economic recovery could increase debt-funded investments. However, debt sustainability will remain sound with debt payback remaining at around 4x below its average life of eight years.

Fitch expects the sound liquidity buffer of EUR115m - equivalent to the debt outstanding at end 2011- to progressively decline towards EUR50m by 2014 due to the execution of EUR130m of ongoing projects already funded on the province's balance sheet.

Over the medium term, Fitch believes that Florence may re-emerge as a metropolitan city by extending its current responsibilities to planning and management of inter-municipal services, especially if/when Italian provinces are scaled back into administrative entities without elected officials, as set out in law 214/2011.

With about one million inhabitants, Florence is one of the most important historical and cultural provinces in Italy. Its wealthy economy is demonstrated by a GDP per capita 25% above the EU27 average and a relatively low unemployment rate, which should remain below 7-8% in 2012-2013.