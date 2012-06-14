June 14 -

Summary analysis -- Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC ------------ 14-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

The long-term 'BBB-' rating on the GBP446.1 million fixed-rate bonds (including GBP50.0 million in variation bonds), which are due 2042 and issued by U.K.-based SPV Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC (ProjectCo), reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below. The long-term 'BBB-' debt ratings on the liquidity facility, change-in-law facility (CiLF), and swap facility provided by The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (A/Stable/A-1) also reflect the project's underlying credit quality.