Summary analysis -- Autovia del Camino S.A. ----------------------- 15-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &

elevated highway

Rationale

The 'BBB-' long-term debt rating on the EUR320 million of senior secured bank loans to Autovia del Camino S.A. (Camino) reflects the Spanish toll road project's underlying credit quality, and takes into account a composite of credit factors.

The loans have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal from Syncora Guarantee U.K. Ltd. (Syncora, not rated). Under Standard & Poor's criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). As the insurer is not rated, the long-term debt rating on Camino's loans reflects the SPUR.

The 'BBB-' long-term debt rating continues to take into account what we see as the following project risks:

-- Full exposure to traffic volume risk. This assumes greater significance in the context of Camino's observed traffic decrease since the beginning of 2011, the challenging economic prospects for Spain, and Camino's reliance on traffic from new feeder roads that will not be completed as originally expected.

-- Exposure to operations and maintenance (O&M) and lifecycle expenditure risk, together with a fairly high exposure to interest rate fluctuations (though 75% of the debt is hedged).

-- An aggressive financing structure, reflected in high leverage and a back-loaded debt profile (about 44% of the debt amortizes in the last five years of the project) and weak expected annual debt service coverage ratios (ADSCRs) between 2017 and 2021.