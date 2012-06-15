Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
Ratings -- Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. ----------------------- 15-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Chemicals &
allied products,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Jul-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
10-Jul-2007 --/-- BBB-/--
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.