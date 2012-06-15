On the other hand, constraining factors include Samchully's aggressive investment strategy, particularly its significant debt-funded investment of power generation businesses. Samchully became the largest shareholder, at 50%, of S-Power Co. Ltd., an independent power producer, upon its establishment in January 2012 to construct and operate an 800-megawatt LNG power plant in Korea. In our view, Samchully's expansion into the power generation business exposes it to the challenge of executing a large construction project and the risk of greater operating volatility. That said, strong and experienced partners--including operator Korea South East Power Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/--), which will take more than 40% ownership of the project, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (BBB/Negative/--)--partially mitigate such risks. Though a favorable regulatory framework for independent power producers (IPP) in Korea enables them to pass increased fuel costs to sole electricity buyer Korea Electric Power Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), the plant exposes S-Power to the risk of volatility in production volumes, due in particular to the use of LNG power plants to produce electricity at peak load times.

Furthermore, heavy capital spending to construct the power plant will weigh on Samchully's financial risk profile over the next three years. We expect total capital spending on the project between 2012 and 2014 to be about Korean won (KRW) 860 billion; Samchully will fund 30% with equity investment and 70% with a form of project financing. Consequently, the company's debt will increase sharply in 2013, weakening key measures of its credit quality. Under Standard & Poor's base case scenario, we project that funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will decline to close to 12% in 2013 from 26% in 2011. We also expect debt to total capital to rise to close to 40% in 2013 from 23% in 2011. These projections involve assumptions that Samchully will complete construction of the plant within the company's budgeted cost and time frame and will begin full operation in November 2014. Other assumptions are that Samchully's gas sales will increase 3%, driven mainly by growth in demand from industrial customers, and the company will maintain an EBITDA margin of between 3% and 4% from its core gas businesses in 2012 and 2013.

Liquidity

In our view, Samchully has adequate sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months.

We base our assessment of Samchully's liquidity on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources will be 1.4x uses over the next 12 months.

-- We assume the company will have about KRW460 billion in liquidity--comprising cash, short-term investments, FFO, and proceeds from share issuances for S-Power--and that it will use about KRW325 billion for capital spending, debt maturities, and shareholder dividends.

-- EBITDA is highly predictable, supported by a favorable regulatory framework. Even if EBITDA declines 20%, we believe net sources will remain positive.

-- Although the company has no committed line of credit (it has an uncommitted line of around KRW140 billion), we believe the character of the company as a utility business gives it good access to domestic bank funding.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the company's increasingly aggressive investment strategy in nongas businesses and its exposure to construction and execution risk related to the power plant. Our projections show measures of the company's credit quality over the next few years will remain in the low range for its current ratings, and we see a likelihood of the company further expanding its existing community energy service businesses to increase benefits from the addition of power generation to its business mix.

We may lower the ratings if Samchully's financial risk profile deteriorates further than we have projected--for example, if FFO to debt approaches 10%. This scenario could occur if Samchully's capital expenditures in 2013 rise more than 10% above our base case of around KRW600 billion.

We may revise the outlook to stable if the company makes steady progress on its power plant project in line with its plans while maintaining its current cash flow adequacy and keeping debt in check.