June 15 -

Overview

-- We expect Aegis to maintain its operating performance and "aggressive" financial risk profile.

-- The India-based BPO service provider's liquidity has improved to "adequate" since it refinanced a US$190 million bullet loan.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Aegis, and removing the rating from CreditWatch.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of strong revenue growth and stable EBITDA margins.

Rating Action

On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on India-based business process outsourcing (BPO) service provider Aegis Ltd. The outlook is stable. We removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on March 15, 2012.

Rationale

We affirmed the ratings because we expect Aegis to maintain its operating performance and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The company's liquidity position has improved to "adequate" since it refinanced a US$190 million bullet loan. Aegis extended its debt maturity profile after it used long-term loans of US$156 million and its own sources to refinance the bullet loan.

Aegis' "weak" business risk profile reflects the company's heavy reliance on the inbound voice business, which has lower margins and a higher attrition rate than that of peers' in the BPO industry. The company's moderate size, strong growth prospects, and recurring revenues from a good client base support the rating. Aegis has a fairly diversified geographic and client mix, though within the narrow bounds of the voice call business.

Aegis' financial risk profile is "aggressive", in our view. We estimate the company's ratio of funds from operation (FFO) to debt at 25%-33% over the next two years. However, high working capital requirements are likely to result in lower cash flows from operations. We estimate the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be between 2x and 3x over the same period. In our calculation, we now do not include US$50 million in guarantees that Aegis extended for loans taken by its parent company. That is because the ultimate holding company, Essar Global Ltd., will infuse equity in case the guarantee is invoked.