(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Cars Alliance Warehouse Italy S.r.l.'s (Cars Alliance)
EUR619.0m Class A asset-backed fixed rate notes due in December 2029 a final rating of 'AAAsf'
with a Negative Outlook.
The rating reflects the pool's expected asset performance and the class A notes' available
credit enhancement.
The issuance proceeds were used to purchase a portfolio of performing auto loan receivables
originated by RCI Banque, Italian Branch (RCI). The transaction is revolving for two years and
each pool transferred to the issuer during the revolving period will comprise receivables that
satisfy certain eligibility criteria as specified under the legal documentation. Fitch deems
that the flexibility allowed by the eligibility criteria, while allowing some degree of
deterioration of the creditworthiness of the pool, is not going to dramatically alter the pool
quality over time.
The portfolio consists of 78,030 loans, with an outstanding aggregate principal balance of
EUR777.3m. Around 93% of the loans in the pool are granted to private clients while the
remaining 7% are granted to commercial clients for the purchase of new (97%) or used (3%)
vehicles.
To determine the base case default assumption Fitch focused on the most recent default data
which are better representative of the current economic environment and took into account the
agency's expectations on the Italian economy. The derived base case default and recovery
assumptions are in line with the assumptions for other Italian auto loan transactions and below
the European average. The latter, in relation to recoveries is partly due to the fact that the
vehicle does not secure the loan in Italy.
The credit enhancement for the class A notes is 18.5% and is provided by
overcollateralisation via the subordination of the class J notes (16.5%) and by a reserve fund
sized at EUR15m (2%). The reserve fund will also provide liquidity support and will amortise
during the transaction's lifetime. The transaction also benefits from excess spread to cover
defaults: the initial overcollateralisation to the structure created because the issuer bought
the portfolio at a discount which is allocated over the transaction's life as interest available
funds and used to eventually cover for defaults.
Both the notes and the portfolio bear fixed interest rate and therefore the transaction does
not envisage any swap structure.
RCI, which was the originator of the paid-in-full Cars Alliance Funding Series 2007-1 and
Cars Alliance Auto Loans France FCC transactions, is the financial subsidiary of the car maker
Renault S.A. Fitch performed an originator review as part of its analytical process
and deems the underwriting and servicing processes to be in line with market standard.
A new issue report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.