June 15 -

Summary analysis -- Swire Pacific Ltd. ---------------------------- 15-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Mult. CUSIP6: 870794

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Aug-2005 A-/-- A-/--

20-May-2002 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Swire Pacific Ltd. reflects the company's strong and stable rental income from seasoned investment properties in Hong Kong, diverse businesses that have good profit records, good liability management, and strong financial flexibility. It also reflects management's willingness to use the company's asset base as a source of financial flexibility.

Swire's large growth appetite, debt-funded expansion, and the volatile profitability of and dividends from Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (45% owned by Swire) moderate these strengths. Management's willingness to utilize the company's asset base to delever was shown in 2011 when the group divested of Festival Walk, a shopping mall in Hong Kong. As a result, the company's credit ratios sit comfortably within the current rating level.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that Swire's credit profile benefits from its large portfolio of real estate operating income and a diverse portfolio of other income derived from unrelated business activities. However, we expect property leasing to remain the key driver of Swire's profitability and cash flows. For the past three years, the property division accounted for about three-quarters of the company's consolidated total assets and at least two-thirds of its operating profit before affiliates. We therefore evaluate Swire's financial ratios based on its predictable net rental income, which is similar to our analysis of real estate investment trusts.