June 15 -

Overview

-- Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage of U.K.-based plastic pipe manufacturer Pipe Holdings PLC (Pipe) has fallen materially following equity changes at Pipe's ultimate parent, Hamsard 3054 Ltd.

-- As a result, we assess Pipe's financial risk profile as having improved to "aggressive," from "highly leveraged" previously. This improvement is further underpinned by recent improvements in operating performance.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Pipe to 'B' from 'B-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects Pipe's "adequate" liquidity profile and our forecast that it will maintain credit metrics in the range we consider commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile.

Rating Action

On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based plastic pipe manufacturer Pipe Holdings PLC (Pipe) to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we raised to 'B' from 'B-' our debt rating on the GBP150 million 9.5% senior secured notes, due Nov. 1, 2015, issued by Pipe. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our view of a material reduction in Pipe's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt following changes made to equity at Pipe's ultimate parent, Hamsard 3054 Ltd. (Hamsard). Specifically, we view Pipe's transfer of GBP204 million of the nominal value of its preference shares--which we view as debt-like--to its share premium account as constituting a change to equity from debt under our criteria. This follows Pipe's substantial clean-up of the group's capital structure during the 2010 refinancing, whereby various instruments, including shareholder loans, were consolidated as preference shares at the Hamsard level.

As a result, Pipe's fully adjusted credit metrics improved significantly at year-end 2011, with the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt climbing to 18.7% from 4.9% in 2010. At the same time, debt to EBITDA improved to 3.4x from about 10x in the prior year.

Nevertheless, we continue to assess Pipe's business risk profile as "weak," which, along with our view of a fragile U.K. trading environment, constrains the ratings.

The strengthening of Pipe's credit metrics was also supported by improvements in the company's underlying operating performance. Adjusted 2011 EBITDA improved by 13% over 2010 to GBP40 million, driven primarily by price increases and cost-reduction measures. We believe this trend will continue in 2012, with further price increases offsetting increased cost inflation. This is despite our view of continued weakness in Pipe's end-markets and our forecast of reduced volumes.

As a result of the improvements in credit metrics and operating performance, we have revised our assessment of Pipe's financial risk profile upward to "aggressive," from "highly leveraged" previously.

The ratings on Pipe reflect our view of its revised financial risk profile of "aggressive." We consider as rating strengths the group's brand franchise and its 30% revenue share in the repair, maintenance, and improvement segment, which we see as somewhat less cyclical than the construction segment. However, the ratings are constrained by our view of the group's private equity ownership and by our assessment of the group's business risk profile as "weak." We base this assessment on Pipe's significant dependence on the U.K. construction industry, exposure to the troubled Irish construction market, and volatile input costs.

Liquidity

We assess Pipe's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. As of March 31, 2012, the group had GBP28.6 million of cash in hand, as well as access to an undrawn GBP30 million revolving credit facility (RCF) until November 2015. In our view, Pipe's cash and RCF provide sufficient coverage to fund ongoing operational requirements and interest payments. There are no significant debt maturities until the GBP150 million senior secured notes in 2015.

The key covenant test requirements on the RCF consist of minimum EBITDA generation from the group's operations in excess of GBP20 million, which will rise to GBP22.5 million in 2013 and GBP25.0 million in 2014. We believe that this provides Pipe with some headroom in the current industry downturn and therefore we do not anticipate a covenant breach in the foreseeable future. Reported EBITDA for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, was GBP40.2 million.

Pipe's senior secured notes benefit from covenants that limit additional indebtedness to GBP30 million, which would restrict Pipe's flexibility in raising debt at its operating subsidiaries. The notes' documentation also restricts cash transfer out of the borrowing group.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the GBP150 million senior secured notes due 2015, issued by Pipe, is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default, although debt coverage is at the low end of the range.

Pipe has also a super senior RCF of GBP30 million due 2015.

The RCF and senior secured notes benefit from a comprehensive first-ranking security package comprising share pledges, inventory, receivables, real estate, and other fixed assets. The RCF and notes will benefit from a comprehensive guarantee package from Pipe's intermediate parent, Pipe Holdings 2 Ltd., along with two other subsidiaries. The guarantor group contributes approximately 95% of EBITDA and 80% of gross assets. The RCF and notes rank equally with respect to security, but, under the terms of the intercreditor deed, the RCF will rank ahead of the notes at enforcement. We therefore treat the RCF as ranking senior to the notes in our payment waterfall.

Recovery prospects for the notes are supported by our view that, in a default, the group would be reorganized rather than liquidated. We believe that recovery prospects are partially underpinned by the potential value of the group's fixed asset base.

In order to determine recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario that assumes, among other things, a combination of sharply declining revenues in the U.K. and Irish residential sectors, particularly as a result of reduced volumes of new builds and nonmandatory refurbishments. We also anticipate a decline in commercial sector projects due to spending cuts driven by the weak economic situation in the U.K. We further assume that Pipe would have a decreasing ability to pass cost increases on to its customers. This would result in a squeeze on EBITDA margins, leading to negative cash flow generation.

Under this scenario, we envisage a default by 2015, when both Pipe's super senior RCF and senior secured notes mature. At that point, we anticipate that EBITDA will decline to about GBP25 million. Assuming a stressed multiple of 5x, we project a stressed enterprise value of about GBP125 million at the hypothetical point of default. After deducting priority liabilities, comprising enforcement costs, of about GBP6 million, we deduct the RCF of approximately GBP31 million (including prepetition interest). This leaves approximately GBP90 million for the senior secured notes.

We assume that approximately GBP157 million of the notes would be outstanding at default, resulting in meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects and a recovery rating of '3'. That said, recovery prospects are at the bottom end of the range, and therefore we could lower the recovery ratings if any potential deterioration in operating performance exceeds the level we envisage in our current default scenario.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of Pipe's "adequate" liquidity profile and its lack of significant debt maturities until 2015. It also reflects our view that the group should be able to maintain credit metrics at the upper end of the ranges we consider commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile in the coming years.

The ratings could come under pressure should operating performance fall significantly short of our forecasts, resulting in FFO to debt falling to the low teens. Ratings downside could also arise should we deem liquidity to be "less than adequate" under our criteria. This could occur as a consequence of aggressive management actions such as bolt-on acquisitions, or a failure to comply with financial covenants, including those restricting financial indebtedness and specifying minimum EBITDA generation. We do not currently anticipate such occurrences.

Ratings upside is limited and will require a much more supportive trading environment in the U.K., which we do not currently expect in the next 12 months.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

Ratings List

Upgraded

To From

Pipe Holdings PLC

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Stable/--

Senior Secured Debt B B-

Recovery Rating 3 3