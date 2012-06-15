(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - The continued troubles facing Nokia were highlighted by
its announcement yesterday that its Q212 devices and services operating margin
will be less than the negative 3% of Q112, and of additional restructuring
charges, Fitch Ratings says. This will lead to a precarious combination of a
depleted cash balance without an end in sight to the declining cash flows, a
situation that the company will need to rectify soon.
Given the strategic challenges facing the company, these trends are not
particularly surprising. We have previously said that the company must
demonstrate that it is capable of stabilising revenue and generating positive
low-single-digit operating margins if its rating is to be affirmed at 'BB+'.
Nokia's announcement suggests that the company has moved further away from this
position over the last two months. Developments relating to Windows 8 and a new
suite of products appear crucial.
The company's rating is supported by its strong net cash position, which was
EUR4.9bn at end-Q112. We expected the additional restructuring charges,
together with some further margin declines, to erode the company's cash cushion
to a certain extent. These were factored into our downgrade to 'BB+' on 24
April. However, continued strongly negative operating cash flow generation is
not consistent with the current rating level as it puts too much pressure on
this cash cushion.
The company needs to return to generating positive operational cash flow in
order to offset the removal of the support that the cash cushion, which is going
to be reduced by the pending restructuring charges, previously gave the rating.
If we are not convinced that the company can succeed in delivering this, we will
take a negative rating action.
The company plans to cut the Devices and Services annualised opex run rate to
EUR3bn by end-2013, from EUR5.35bn in 2010. While Fitch recognises that these
savings are credit positive and will help the company return to positive
operational cash flow, Nokia needs to stop the revenue declines. Although the
cost-cutting provides some relief, ultimately the company needs to demonstrate
that its products are attractive to consumers and can enable it to win back
market share. Nokia's comments about its Q2 performance suggest that the company
is not yet on this path.