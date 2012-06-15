(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ankara-based construction company Yuksel Insaat A.S.'s (YI) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'B-' from 'B' and placed all ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also downgraded YI's USD200m outstanding notes maturing in 2015 to 'B-' from 'B' rating with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and placed the rating on RWN.

The downgrade reflects the increase in group leverage to more than 4.0x Fitch adjusted gross debt/EBITDAR (5.3x FYE 2011), which caused YI to exceed the 4:1 leverage bond covenant at the end of 2011. This does not imply a default for the company. However, it restricts YI from incurring additional debt. Fitch believes that this limits YI's financial flexibility, facing possible short-term liquidity needs. Even if most of the investment plans are already completed for 2012, Fitch believes that USD63m cash balance as of end-May (USD108m FYE11), does not provide a comfortable liquidity cushion against possible economic downturns, delays in advance payments, increasing WC needs or for additional capex needs.

YI's 2011 results showed stable profitability on the back of depreciating TRY despite losing businesses in Libya. Despite the tougher operating environment within the region, YI managed to maintain operating EBITDA margin at 9.3% at the end of 2011 (9.6% FYE10). However, Fitch believes that the restriction against incurring additional debt could also limit YI's ability to take on additional projects that require upfront cash investments . Fitch notes that YI could continue taking on additional projects which provide advance payments and support its order book.

Fitch believes that asset/investment sales and/or additional capital injections would be needed to significantly reduce debt. In addition, a successful deleveraging plan would be needed to for the RWN to be resolved and the ratings affirmed. Any failure in the deleveraging plan or providing additional capital injection from shareholders could put further pressure on Yuksel's credit profile and result in negative rating action.

Fitch also notes that YI's ratings continue to reflect its position as one of the main construction companies in Turkey, focusing on infrastructure construction contracts for mostly government entities across Turkey and the MENA region. YI has a long track record of project execution and on-time delivery as well as a cautious approach to bidding. The company's strategy is to focus on projects in oil and gas-producing countries with budget surpluses and clear investment programmes. YI is therefore well positioned to benefit from the expected growth in energy demand as well as a need for infrastructure across many of its and markets (notably in the Gulf region) where YI has a well established presence.

On August 2011 Fitch revised Yuksel Insaat's Outlook to Negative from Stable. The change reflected Fitch's expectation that increased debt and revenues margin pressure would lead to an increase in Fitch-adjusted group leverage to about 5x gross debt/EBITDA in 2011.