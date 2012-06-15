WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its 'AA-' issue rating on the Swedish krona 1.7 billion medium-term notes series 171, due June 7, 2016, which due to an error were rated as if they had been issued by Nordea Bank AB (AA-/Stable/A-1+). These notes (ISIN SE0004670156) were in fact issued by the City of Stockholm (AAA/Stable/A-1+) and are rated 'AAA'.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.