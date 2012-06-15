(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its 'AA-' issue rating on the Swedish krona 1.7 billion medium-term notes series 171, due June 7, 2016, which due to an error were rated as if they had been issued by Nordea Bank AB (AA-/Stable/A-1+). These notes (ISIN SE0004670156) were in fact issued by the City of Stockholm (AAA/Stable/A-1+) and are rated 'AAA'.