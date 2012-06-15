June 15 - Fitch Ratings says that a hypothetical exit of Greece from the eurozone would
likely affect the ratings of the majority of local and regional governments (LRGs) in the
eurozone as well as credit-linked public sector entities (PSEs). However, the magnitude of the
impact would depend on each country's specific sensitivity to the ongoing crisis.
Fitch's base case is that Greece will not exit the euro. The agency expects the eurozone to
"muddle through" as a currency union with an increased likelihood of negative rating actions on
the most vulnerable countries. In light of the strict interrelation between sovereigns and
subnational finances, any rating actions on the former would be replicated on LRGs and PSEs
rated at or close to the sovereign level.
Fitch does not rate any subnationals in Greece or Ireland. In Portugal, it rates the cities
of Lisbon and Porto at the same level as the sovereign. After the negative rating actions over
the past 12 months involving some of the other eurozone countries, such as France, Italy and
Spain, many subnationals are rated at or close to the sovereign level and are therefore
sensitive to any negative rating action on the sovereign. In addition, any negative rating
action on Italy or Spain would likely also lead to similar actions on subnationals rated above
the sovereign because they may not be rated more than one rating category above their respective
sovereign rating.
In the event of a Greek exit from the eurozone all Eurozone sovereigns would initially be
placed on Rating Watch Negative (see "The Future of the Eurozone: Alternative Scenarios" dated 3
May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). In that event, the ratings of about 120 local and regional
governments and PSEs across the eurozone would also be placed on Rating Watch Negative.
It is likely that weak economic growth and/or a prolonged period of stagnation in peripheral
countries would ensue. In this case, the resultant smaller tax revenues, combined with likely
reduced transfers from central government and rigidities in expenditure would undermine the
finances of subnationals. At the same time, access to market funding, if not already impaired,
could become more restricted. Most local governments and credit linked PSEs would suffer
downgrades, remaining on Rating Watch Negative alongside their sovereigns until the European
authorities introduced policies that limited contagion risks. In addition, continued pressure on
sovereign creditworthiness could result in an interference in transfers from the central
government to LRGs. If so, subnationals could be downgraded independently of the sovereign.