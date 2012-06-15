WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 -
Summary analysis -- Atlas Copco AB -------------------------------- 15-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Air and gas
compressors
Mult. CUSIP6: 049255
Mult. CUSIP6: 04926J
Mult. CUSIP6: 04926K
Mult. CUSIP6: 04926N
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Feb-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
30-Jul-1999 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based industrial machinery manufacturer Atlas Copco AB reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's strong business risk profile and modest financial risk profile. Support for the ratings comes from the group's leading market positions, good cost flexibility, strong profitability, high share of more stable aftermarket sales, and diverse earnings base. In addition, Atlas Copco enjoys strong and stable cash generation and, in our view, demonstrates good liquidity management. These strengths are offset by the group's exposure to demand cyclicality and meaningful competition and what we see as a shareholder-friendly financial policy.
