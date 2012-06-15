(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 -
Rating Action
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services suspended its 'B-'
long-term corporate credit rating and its 'ruBBB' Russia national scale
long-term rating on Russia-based heavy engineering holding company OMZ. At the
time of the suspension, the outlook was stable.
Rationale
The ratings suspension reflects the lack of sufficient and timely information
necessary for us to maintain surveillance of the ratings on OMZ, in accordance
with our standards. The lack of information restricts our ability to assess
the company's liquidity position and business and financial risk profiles.
OMZ last published detailed consolidated audited financial statements
complying with International Financial Reporting Standards in May 2012, for
the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. We believe that the lack of sufficient and
timely information, which we view as crucial for maintaining the rating, may
reflect changes in the management team in the past 12 months, and in our view
may be rectified in the coming months.
Standard & Poor's may suspend a rating if we foresee that we could reinstate
the rating at a later date. The rating suspension does not imply that OMZ is
not servicing its financial obligations, or that the company's operations have
deteriorated, but rather that sufficient information is not available to us to
determine our opinion of the company's credit quality. We may reinstate the
ratings on OMZ after the receipt and analysis of the information that we need
to maintain the ratings, and if we believe such information will be supplied
on an ongoing basis. Should we not receive sufficient reliable information to
maintain the rating, we will withdraw the rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Suspended
OMZ
To From
Corporate Credit Rating Suspended B-/Stable/--
Russia National Scale Suspended ruBBB