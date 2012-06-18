June 18 -
Summary analysis -- Ancora (RCH) Pty Ltd. ------------------------- 18-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Australia
Primary SIC: General medical &
surgical
hospitals
Rationale
The 'BBB' ratings on the A$1.08 billion senior-secured CPI-indexing annuity bonds (CPI
bonds) issued by Ancora (RCH) Pty Ltd. and the A$250 million senior-secured preference units
issued by Children's Health Partnership Holdings Pty Ltd., as trustee for CHP Holdings Unit
Trust (CHP Holdings), reflect our view of the stability and predictability of the
availability-based payments derived from a concession contract with the State of Victoria
(AAA/Stable/A-1+) for the construction and operation of the new Royal Children's Hospital in
Melbourne. Also underpinning the ratings are:
-- Our view of the experience and quality of the contractors involved in the project, and
-- A contractual structure that has, among other features, cash-trapping mechanisms and
step-in rights for financiers.
Partly offsetting these positive factors are the following weaknesses of the project:
-- Highly leveraged financing,
-- Modest cash flow coverage,
-- Complex legal and tax structure (although similar to other public-private partnership
projects), and
-- A degree of reliance on commercial activity revenue.
The 'BB+' rating on Ancora's A$58.09 million annuity bonds reflects the subordination of
those bonds. In addition, the junior annuity bonds have a greater reliance on commercial
revenue--including revenue from non-core commercial activities, such as a hotel--than the
project's senior debt.