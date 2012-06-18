(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Asia-Pacific (APAC) structured finance (SF) tranches remained largely stable with 85% of the tranches maintaining their ratings in 2011, unchanged from 2010.

Downgrades outnumbered upgrades for the fourth year in a row and by an eight to one margin in 2011. The low number of upgrades in 2011 can be partially attributed to the fact that about 46% of the Fitch-rated APAC SF universe carried Fitch's highest rating of 'AAA' at the beginning of the year.

"As in previous years, negative rating actions in 2011 were concentrated in Japan CMBS which made up 83% and 95% of the downgrades and impairments, respectively," said Hilary Tan, Director in Asia Pacific Structured Finance Performance Analytics.

"Fitch maintains a Stable Outlook on most SF ratings across APAC, as asset performance has continued to be stable." said Alison Ho, Senior Director and Head of Asia Pacific Structured Finance Performance Analytics.

The overall stability and impairment rates for Fitch-rated Asia-Pacific SF transactions compare favourably with those reported globally - 94% (73.5% for global SF) of investment-grade tranches ratings remained unchanged or were upgraded, and 97% (82.5%) of 'AAAsf' ratings remained stable. Impaired bonds and defaults accounted for 4.2% of bonds, compared with 8.4% globally, reflecting the stable performance of the SF market in Asia-Pacific relative to other regions.

More details on rating activity in the region in 2011 by geography and product, as well as a brief summary of rating actions in Q112 and Fitch's outlook in key areas for the remainder of the year can be found in the report, entitled '2011 Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Transition and Default Study and H211 Performance Outlook', available on www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2011 Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Transition and Default Study & H212 Performance Outlook

