Sri Lankan rupee ends steady on inward remittances
COLOMBO, June 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Friday in tepid trade as mild inward remittances offset dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
June 18 ICCREA SME CART S.r.l.
* Moody's updates on Italian Leasing transaction ICCREA SME CART S.r.l. following amendments to the transaction documents
COLOMBO, June 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Friday in tepid trade as mild inward remittances offset dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
MOSCOW, June 9 The Russian Finance Ministry provisionally plans to issue a new sovereign Eurobond on June 23, a financial market source told Reuters on Friday.