(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- United Bulgarian Bank AD ---------------------- 18-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Watch Neg/C Country: Bulgaria

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Jun-2011 B-/C B-/C

11-May-2011 B/C B/C

31-Mar-2011 B+/B B+/B

27-Apr-2010 BB/B BB/B

27-Mar-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

31-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/C

SACP b

Anchor bb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Moderate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors -1

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong domestic commercial franchise.

-- Adequate capitalization.

Weaknesses:

-- Deteriorating asset quality in a challenging operating environment.

-- Weakened but still positive profitability.

-- Relatively tight liquidity, with some limited reliance on parent funding.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch status of United Bulgarian Bank AD reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that UBB's future funding profile and asset quality metrics are uncertain.

If we consider that UBB is able to structurally replace most funding from its parent, National Bank of Greece (NBG; CCC/Negative/C), with autonomous funding, we may affirm the ratings on UBB. We will monitor the stability of this alternative funding to assess any impact from market disruption as a result of contagion risk from Greece. We currently consider that UBB could replace most funding from its parent, if such support were withdrawn, without damaging its financial profile. We also consider that support from NBG would be substituted with extraordinary government support. An affirmation of the ratings at the current level would also be subject to further evidence of an improvement in the bank's asset quality deterioration over the next three months.

Several changes could trigger a negative rating action. If contagion risk were to threaten UBB's ability to fund itself and if government support did not materialize if needed, we would lower the ratings by one notch. This could happen, for example, in the case of a downgrade of NBG unless the government stepped in to provide timely extraordinary liquidity support. If asset quality pressures were to intensify and gross nonperforming loans were to rise significantly from current levels, also putting pressure on the bank's capital position, this could trigger a downgrade.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA On Bulgaria Maintained At Group 7, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010