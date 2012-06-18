June 18 -

Overview

-- We have updated our recovery analysis for U.K.-based concessionaire CountyRoute (A130) PLC.

-- Based on actual traffic volumes to March 31, 2012, and our current base-case projections, we now assume a later point of default than previously, resulting in reduced forecast recovery prospects for CountyRoute's senior secured bank loan.

-- We are therefore revising our recovery rating on the senior secured bank loan borrowed by CountyRoute downward to '3' from '1'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the project's financial profile is stabilizing and that the level of major maintenance expenditure for the next 3-5 years will not change significantly.

Rating Action

On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised downward to '3' from '1' its recovery rating on the GBP88 million senior secured bank loan, due 2026, issued by U.K.-based concessionaire CountyRoute (A130) PLC (CountyRoute). The recovery rating of '3' indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default, while the recovery rating of '1' indicates our expectation of very high (90%-10%) recovery prospects.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term issue rating on the senior secured bank loan, and our 'B-' long-term issue rating on CountyRoute's GBP5.5 million subordinated secured mezzanine bank loan, also due 2026. The recovery rating on the subordinated secured mezzanine bank loan remains unchanged at '6'. The outlook is stable.