June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five tranches of Haus 1998-1 Limited as
follows:
Class A1 (ISIN US419139AA87): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A-IO (ISIN DE0002317013): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B1 (ISIN DE0002317021): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B2 (ISIN US419139AD27): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
Class B-IO (ISIN DE0002317088): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmation of the ratings follows a performance review of the underlying assets in the
portfolio and the strong credit support available to the rated tranches. The transaction is
highly seasoned (weighted average: 191 months) and has delevered to 3.3% of its original
balance.
The loans in the portfolio are all second lien mortgages with an average balance of
EUR25,600. The current pipeline of loans in arrears by more than ten weeks stands at 0.04% of
the current portfolio, while outstanding terminated loans make up 4.2% of the current portfolio
(i.e. EUR970,000). Losses incurred from the sale of the underlying properties since transaction
close stood at 0.6% of the original portfolio. These have been allocated to the junior class B3
note, which is not rated. Current outstanding foreclosures are reported at EUR2.4m, which due to
the deleveraging of the pool accounts for 10.3% of the current portfolio.
The outstanding balance of the top ten loans stands at 9.6% of the current portfolio. In its
analysis of the transaction, Fitch assessed the ability of the notes to withstand the default of
these loans. The agency found the current credit support available to the notes sufficient to
withstand such stresses, which led to the affirmation of the notes at their current ratings.
Unscheduled payments in the past 12 months averaged EUR164,500 and are being allocated
solely towards the amortisation of the class A notes. Assuming a slowdown in prepayments, Fitch
expects the class A1 notes to be fully amortised in Q113. Meanwhile, scheduled principal
payments will continue to be allocated on a pro-rata basis, which will lead to a further
amortisation of the mezzanine and junior notes. The transaction structure does not feature a
trigger which would switch the amortisation of the notes to fully sequential.
In Fitch's view, as the portfolio continues to deleverage, the transaction's exposure to
tail-end risk will continue to increase, leaving the junior notes exposed to potential loss
allocation. Fitch will continue to monitor this exposure on an on-going basis.