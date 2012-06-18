(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Today's rating actions follow the application of our 2012 criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets, and reflect our assessment of the negative rating migration in the portfolio of performing assets, and of reduced weighted-average spread in the portfolio since our previous review of the transaction.

-- We have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on PANGAEA ABS 2007-1's class A, B, C, and D notes.

-- PANGAEA ABS 2007-1 is a cash flow CDO of mainly European mezzanine asset-backed securities transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on PANGAEA ABS 2007-1 B.V.'s class A, B, C, and D notes (see list below).

PANGAEA ABS 2007-1 is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of mainly European mezzanine asset-backed securities transaction.

Today's rating actions follow the application of our 2012 criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012). They reflect our assessment of the negative ratings migration in the portfolio of performing assets, and of reduced weighted-average spread in the portfolio since our previous review of the transaction on Dec. 24, 2010 (see "Rating Lowered On PANGAEA ABS 2007-1's Class A CDO Notes; Classes B, C, And D Affirmed").

None of the ratings in this transaction was affected by either the largest obligor default test or the largest industry default test--two supplemental stress tests in our 2012 criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets.

Based on the updated methodology and assumptions as outlined in these criteria, we have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR) for each rated class of notes at each rating level. We have also conducted an updated credit analysis, to determine the scenario default rate (SDR) at each rating level.

Our analysis shows a reduction in BDRs and a rise in SDRs, which together indicate to us that the current credit enhancement levels available to the class A, B, C, and D notes are no longer commensurate with our previous ratings on these classes of notes. As a result of these developments, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes.

PANGAEA ABS 2007-1 B.V.

EUR309.2 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A BBB- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

B BB+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

C BB- (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg

D B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg