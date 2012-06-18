(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Russian potash producer Uralkali benefits from a leading global position in the supportive potash market, robust profitability, and a prudent financial policy resulting in healthy credit metrics.

-- Key risks relate to industry cyclicality, concentration on a single product, dividend pressure from high debt at the shareholder level, and Russian country risk.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and 'ruAAA' national scale ratings to Uralkali.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Uralkali will continue to benefit from a supportive potash market environment, impressive FOCF generation capacity, while keeping debt leverage at modest levels even after the planned exceptional shareholder distributions this year.

Rating Action

On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and 'ruAAA' Russia national scale ratings to OJSC Uralkali, a Russia-based potash producer. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating on Uralkali is supported by our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. Key strengths include its leading position in the global potash market; fundamentally strong industry conditions with high barriers to entry; robust profitability supported by a low cost base; and a prudent financial policy, which results in healthy credit ratios and an "adequate" liquidity position.

These strengths are partly challenged, in our view, by the inherent cyclicality and volatility of the potash market; Uralkali's concentration on a single product (potash); dividend pressure from servicing the substantial bank debt incurred by its five Russian individual shareholders, which own a combined 55% stake; and risks of operating in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA').