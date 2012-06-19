June 19 - A Bank of England liquidity facility should strengthen confidence in the UK banking sector by providing a more explicit promise of short-term liquidity support during any future market-wide shortage, Fitch Ratings says. The impact of a separate "funding-for-lending" plan from the government and the BoE will depend on the final details, but is likely to be broadly neutral for banks if they pass on lower funding costs to their borrowers.

Under the liquidity plan, the BoE will activate the extended collateral term repo facility that it first announced in December. By offering to lend against a wide range of collateral, we believe the BoE is sending a clear signal that it is ready to continue to offer large-scale support if a further deterioration of the eurozone crisis were to disrupt liquidity. The facility is broadly similar to the SLS facility, now repaid, offered during the 2008-2009 market turbulence.

The details of the "funding-for-lending" programme are yet to be decided, but it will provide funding to banks over several years at rates below current market ones, passing on the UK sovereign's lower cost of funds to banks. While lower funding costs would normally help boost bank margins, the package is intended as a stimulus for the wider economy and we therefore expect it to be structured to try to ensure banks pass on the lower costs to customers.

Such a programme could help increase lending to small and medium-sized enterprises that have previously baulked at the current cost of borrowing, but would be broadly neutral for the banks themselves. Both plans were announced by BoE governor Mervyn King and chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne last week.