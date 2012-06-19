(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Copenhagen Airports A/S ----------------------- 19-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

Mult. CUSIP6: K3752#

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Feb-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

04-Dec-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Denmark-based airport operator, Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) and the holding company, Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (CAD; together, the group), reflect our view of the airport's solid competitive position as a natural hub for Scandinavian countries, and satisfactory commercial operations that generally result in profit margins above those of its peers. The ratings also factor in our view of an adequate regulatory environment, which has an established tariff framework through March 2015.