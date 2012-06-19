We understand that Realkredit Danmark has issued section 33e bonds to raise
funds for posting additional collateral in its capital centers issuing
"saerligt daekkede realkreidtobligationer" (SDRO; Danish senior covered
bonds). Realkredit Danmark's Capital Centres S and T are existing capital
centers which have separate program documentation and are specifically set up
to allow the issuer to issue SDRO bonds. The section 33e bonds are also issued
under separate documentation for Capital center S and Capital center T,
respectively.
The 2007 amendment to the Danish covered bond legislation introduced the
requirement to regularly revalue the collateral securing the mortgage loans in
order to make certain Danish covered bonds compliant with the Capital
Requirements Directive. With the amendment, the regulators introduced section
33e bonds to allow mortgage credit institutions issuing SDROs or "saerligt
daekkede realkreditobligationer" (SDRO; Danish mortgage covered bonds) to
raise capital in order to maintain sufficient overcollateralization in the
event that the loan-to-value ratio of the mortgage assets were to increase
above regulatory limits.
The Danish covered bond legislation refers to section 33e loans as bonds that
are issued with the purpose of funding additional overcollateralization. Some
mortgage banks refer to section 33e loans as "junior covered bonds" while
other market participants may refer to them as "issuance of senior debt in
pursuance of section 33e of the Act on Mortgage loans and Mortgage Bonds etc".
We note that section 33e bonds rank junior to the traditional (senior) covered
bonds in the capital center that they are issued from, but rank senior to the
issuer's senior unsecured debt for funds from the associated capital center.
We are aware that any surplus of the cover pool after making payments to
covered bonds and section 33e bonds will be transferred to the bankruptcy
estate. Not until then will the senior unsecured creditors have access to
assets from the cover pool.
We consider that if the issuer defaults, principal and interest payments are
deferred until the redemption of all the covered bonds outstanding. Residual
claims of section 33e bond investors not fulfilled in the capital center rank
pari passu with senior unsecured creditors' claims against all other assets
not pledged to the mortgage bank's other cover pools. The bonds are
dual-recourse instruments as they are secured by the residual or remaining
assets within the individual capital center.
We understand that no acceleration occurs on the covered bonds, derivatives,
or section 33e bonds if the mortgage credit institution is declared bankrupt.
However, an administrator may pay back section 33e bondholders if the
administrator is confident that funds are sufficient to repay all remaining
issued covered bonds and derivative counterparties registered in the specific
capital centers.
RATING RATIONALE
As we do not believe that the issuer can commit to or manage levels of
overcollateralization to support section 33e bonds that are similar to what we
typically see for standard covered bonds, we do not consider the benefit of
any recourse to the cover pool in our rating analysis. This is due to the
specific payment mechanics of the Danish section 33e bonds and their purpose
to raise funds to provide additional overcollateralization for the senior
covered bonds.
We also consider that, upon an issuer default, interest payments on the bonds
would be deferred until such time as the senior covered bondholders can be
guaranteed payment in full. Hence, in our opinion, section 33e noteholders are
unlikely to receive timely payment interest. As our ratings address timely
payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal, we believe it is very
likely that our ratings on the section 33e bonds issued out of Realkredit
Danmark's Capital Centres S and T would be lowered if the issuer defaults.
Based on these considerations, we will generally align our rating on the
Danish section 33e covered bond issuances to the senior unsecured debt rating
on the issuer (normally a parent entity to the cover pool). Realkredit Danmark
is currently not a rated entity and consequently, we will align our ratings on
the section 33e bonds to the senior unsecured debt rating on the issuer's
parent Danske Bank A/S (A-/Stable/A-2).
Because the notes rank pari passu with the senior unsecured claims on the
issuer in case the cover pool is not sufficient to repay the section 33e
bonds, and because we give no benefit to the cover pool in our analysis of the
section 33e bonds, we consider our rating on the section 33e bonds should not
be substantially different to that on Danske Bank's senior unsecured debt. As
a result, we would generally expect our ratings on the section 33e bonds to
reflect any changes in our ratings on Danske Bank's senior unsecured debt.
Consequently, our 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on the section
33e bonds are the same as our ratings on the issuer's parent bank's senior
unsecured debt. As a result, the outlook assigned to the long-term rating on
the section 33e bonds reflects the stable outlook assigned to the issuer
credit rating on Danske Bank.
OTHER CONSIDERATIONS
Should an issuer choose to not refinance the section 33e bonds, this may lead
to a decrease in the overcollateralization available to a capital center.
Changes in available overcollateralization may lead to changes in the ratings
on covered bonds issued out of Realkredit Danmark's Capital Centres S and T.
The issuance of Danish section 33e bonds is only one of the methods Danish
covered bond issuers are utilizing to meet the legal requirements of
additional posting of collateral when house prices decline.
If the issuer becomes insolvent, all assets in the cover pool secure the
preferential claim of the outstanding covered bonds.
The Danish covered bond legislation requires that the proceeds from issuance
of section 33e bonds are invested and are a defined group of high quality
assets. Furthermore, the legislation states that any assets which are funded
by the issuance of section 33e bonds must remain in the capital center from
where the section 33e bonds were issued. This means that the part of the
overcollateralization in a given capital center which the rating on the
(senior) covered bonds relies on is in effect, committed to the capital center
and the management cannot remove it at their discretion as long as the
corresponding section 33e bonds are outstanding.
Our current ratings on SDRO issuances from Capital Centres S and T are
'AAA/Stable/A-1+'. As of March 31, 2012, Capital Centres S and T had available
overcollateralization levels of 10.45% and 6.35%, respectively.
As of May 31, 2012, Realkredit Danmark had issued DKK17.2 billion worth of
section 33e bonds with DKK4 billion issued from Capital Centre S and DKK13.2
billion issued from Capital Centre T. We expect issuance to continue as long
as house prices continue to fall in Denmark.
