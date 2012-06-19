(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln -------------------- 19-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: D1132C
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-May-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
29-Nov-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
16-Dec-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
22-Jun-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb-
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors