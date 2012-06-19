(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19

Summary analysis -- Dometic Group AB ------------------------------ 19-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

parts and

accessories

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Nov-2011 B/-- B/--

Rationale

Dometic Group AB (Dometic) is the 100% owner of Sweden-based leisure-product maker Dometic Holding AB. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' equalizes the business risk and financial risk profiles of Dometic Group AB and Dometic Holding (together "Dometic" or "the group").

The ratings on Dometic are constrained by our view of the group's high leverage, which we believe will keep its financial risk profile "highly leveraged" over the next two to three years. This mainly reflects the group's very high debt burden, consisting of committed senior-funded debt facilities, including Swedish krona (SEK) 5.7 billion (EUR625 million) term-loan facilities secured by the Dometic group; a committed revolving credit facility (RCF) of SEK600 million; and a capital-spending facility of SEK300 million. In addition, the group has EUR202 million payment in kind (PIK) notes, maturing in 2019, a SEK966 million noncash pay shareholder loan, and SEK160 million of rolled-over local debt. Accordingly, we do not expect adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 10% in 2011, despite our forecast of a healthy underlying EBITDA of about SEK1.2 billion. We see a risk that the covenant headroom on Dometic's senior facilities will tighten in the face of increasingly tough economic conditions that could pressure sales and margins.

Further constraints on the ratings are the cyclicality of Dometic's end markets and their reliance on consumer spending. Moreover, Dometic operates mostly in mature markets. These factors are reflected in the group's "weak" business risk profile. Dometic has high exposures to the cyclical recreational vehicle (RV), luxury auto, and marine leisure industries, which together represent about 85% of revenues.