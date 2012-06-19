(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19 -
Summary analysis -- Holmen AB ------------------------------------- 19-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Forest products
Mult. CUSIP6: 436299
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Dec-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
17-Feb-2010 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
09-Dec-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based forest products group Holmen AB reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, according to our criteria.