-- We received written confirmation from the trustee Gesticaixa S.G.F.T., that Foncaixa Hipotecario 11, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos was going to be redeemed early on the June 2012 payment date.

-- As such, remedy actions, which were triggered by our Feb. 13, 2012 downgrade of Caixabank (a counterparty in this transaction), have not been taken.

-- Early redemption occurred on June 18, 2012, and all of the notes were fully repaid.

-- Therefore, we have today lowered (to the the long-term issuer credit rating on Caixabank) and subsequently withdrawn our ratings in this transaction.

-- Foncaixa Hipotecario 11 closed in July 2010 and is collateralized by mortgage loans granted to individuals for the acquisition of residential properties. The transaction was originated Caixabank.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and subsequently withdrew its credit ratings on Foncaixa Hipotecario 11, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A, B, and C notes (see list below).

On Feb. 13, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Caixabank S.A. to BBB+/Stable/A-2 from A/Watch neg/A-1 (see "Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision"). The downgrade triggered the remedy actions established in the documents to be taken for the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider and swap counterparty contracts in order for Foncaixa Hipotecario 11 to maintain its ratings.

As a consequence, this transaction was under the established remedy period to take remedy actions.

Nevertheless, we received written confirmation from the trustee Gesticaixa S.G.F.T., S.A. that this transaction was going to be redeemed early on the June 2012 payment date. Therefore, the remedy actions were not going to be taken.

As of June 18, 2012, Foncaixa Hipotecario 11 was fully redeemed and all the notes were fully repaid.

As the remedy actions did not take place, we have today lowered our ratings in this transaction to 'BBB+ (sf)', which is the long-term issuer credit rating on Caixabank. As the notes have been fully redeemed, we have today subsequently withdrawn our ratings in Foncaixa Hipotecario 11.

Caixabank originated this portfolio, which comprises mortgage loans granted to individuals for the acquisition of residential properties originated between 1993 and 2010.