Sinopec's high degree of vertical integration, diverse assets and revenue streams, and its dominant market position in the production and sale of refined petroleum products in China underpin its stand-alone credit profile. The company's low self-sufficiency in upstream supplies in comparison with peers', a currently unfavorable government price administration for refined products and natural gas, and uncertainty over the company's ability to generate positive discretionary cash flow on a sustainable basis moderate these strengths.

Sinopec's large and highly integrated operations mitigate some of the cyclical risks in the industry. The company is the largest refiner in Asia and the third largest in the world. It accounts for about half of the total domestic production of petroleum products in China.

We do not expect the mismatch between Sinopec's large upstream operations and its limited own crude supplies to improve meaningfully in the next two years. The company has proven reserves of 4.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent. However, its own crude supplies can supply only about 20% of its own refining capacity. Sinopec mostly relies on imported crude to meet the shortfall.

We expect Sinopec's refining losses to continue if crude prices remain high until the government further reforms the price adjustment mechanism. The company had losses in its refining segment in 2011 and in the first quarter of 2012. China's reform of its refined product pricing started in 2009, but it has only had short-term positive effects on Sinopec. The effectiveness of the price adjustment mechanism has greatly reduced because the implementation of the pricing mechanism is not transparent. Moreover, the adjustments are with a lag and are insufficient compared to international oil price changes.

Sinopec's earnings this year could be hit due to high crude oil prices, uncertainty over price adjustments on refined oil products, and a newly reformed resource tax that became effective from November 2011.

Nevertheless, we expect Sinopec's financial performance to be comparable to last year's. The company had fairly stable financial performances over the past three years. In addition, the company's debt maturity profile has improved materially in recent years. In our base-case assumptions, we expect Sinopec's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be about 35%-40% in 2012. We expect the company to maintain a ratio of total debt to EBITDA of about 2x.

Liquidity

In our view, Sinopec's liquidity is "strong", as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x. Our assessment of Sinopec's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include cash of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 25.2 billion, our projection of FFO of RMB150 billion, and available credit facilities of more than RMB170.5 billion.

-- Uses of liquidity include our projected capital spending of RMB160 billion, debt maturities in 2012 of RMB46.5 billion, and projected dividend payment of RMB26 billion.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

Sinopec has solid relationships with its banks and has a good standing in the credit markets. The company also benefits from preferential treatment from banks due to its status as a priority state-owned corporation.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on Sinopec's parent. We expect that the company is able to maintain its financial risk profile in the current operating environment, with a ratio of FFO to debt of about 35%-40%. The outlook also factors our view of the "extremely high" likelihood that the government will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to Sinopec in the event of financial distress.

We may upgrade Sinopec if we raise the sovereign rating on China. We could also raise the rating if the stand-alone credit profiles of Sinopec and Sinopec Group improve. This could happen if: (1) the Chinese government liberalizes its pricing mechanism for refined products, such that Sinopec earns reasonable returns on its refining business; or (2) the current regulatory environment prevails, but the company overcomes the challenge and improves its financial risk profile, such that Sinopec and its parent's ratio of debt to EBITDA is less than 2x and their ratio of FFO to total debt is more than 45% on a sustainable basis.

Although unlikely, we may lower the rating on Sinopec if government support to the company declines because of a change in the government's strategies or priorities. We may also lower the rating if the company's stand-alone credit profile deteriorates to speculative grade, although the probability of this happening is remote.